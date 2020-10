Au Nigeria, Burna Boy s’engage dans la lutte contre les violences policières

View this post on Instagram

I have ALWAYS been here Fighting for my people anyway and anywhere that can possibly bring genuine progress and not for any Political gain, accolades or public validation. I have tweeted, spoken , sang for years, I’m Glad everybody now sees the need to do more. So let’s do that, each of us, in his or her own way. Follow @projectprotectng #ENDSARS #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY #ENDYOUTHPROFILING